Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.4 %

SLB opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.