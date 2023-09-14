Stingray Digitl’s (RAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.50 million.

