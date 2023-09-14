NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -988.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,639,000 after buying an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.