Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,577 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 53.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

