The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNC opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

