trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.25 to $1.16 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in trivago by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 221,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

