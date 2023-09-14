The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

