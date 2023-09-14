SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $87.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $69.34 on Thursday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

