Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes $462,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

