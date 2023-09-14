5,821 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

