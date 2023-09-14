Webster Financial’s (WBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of WBS opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

