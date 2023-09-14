Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $281,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 350.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $280.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.76 and its 200 day moving average is $283.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

