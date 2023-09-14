Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,039 shares of company stock worth $6,474,810. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

