Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $83.39

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. HSBC cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $114.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.