Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,022,000 after buying an additional 1,090,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

