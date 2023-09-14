4,934 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $521.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

