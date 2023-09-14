Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter.

UNG opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

