Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

