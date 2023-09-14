Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.59 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

