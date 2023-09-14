34,783 Shares in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of OFS Credit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.32.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.88%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -141.03%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

