Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $266,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

