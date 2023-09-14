Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,190 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

