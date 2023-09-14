15,609 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,263,230,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.