Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.00 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

