Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $322.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.70 and its 200 day moving average is $331.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

