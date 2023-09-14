Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

