Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.