Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,827 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.