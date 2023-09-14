Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,250,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

