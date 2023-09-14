IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 5,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 37,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

IRadimed Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,101 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $140,723.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $328,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,790,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $140,723.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,008 shares of company stock worth $3,739,578 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.