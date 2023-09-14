Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.92.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company.
TFX opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
