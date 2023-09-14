SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

