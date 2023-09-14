SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.07.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 22.0 %
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
