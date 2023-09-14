Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $814.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

