Lamar Advertising Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

LAMR stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,242,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

