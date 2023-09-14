Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Criteo
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Criteo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 126,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Criteo Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.