Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $102,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $102,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $81,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $972,244 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 126,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

