Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 5% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.12. 210,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 554,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

ALEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. Analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

