General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

