NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $42.98 on Thursday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

