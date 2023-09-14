NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $42.98 on Thursday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
