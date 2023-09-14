Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 100,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 194,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

