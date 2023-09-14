Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

BLDP stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

