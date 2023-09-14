Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYBT opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.