Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

