PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

