Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $51.02 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $51,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $591.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.31 and a 200-day moving average of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

