Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 11,392 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,660,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.19 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

