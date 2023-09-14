Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 176.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

