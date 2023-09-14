carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.15.
carsales.com Stock Performance
Shares of CSXXY opened at $36.53 on Thursday. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.
About carsales.com
