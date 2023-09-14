carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.15.

carsales.com Stock Performance

Shares of CSXXY opened at $36.53 on Thursday. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Get carsales.com alerts:

About carsales.com

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.