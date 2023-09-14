Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,621,461 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

