EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

