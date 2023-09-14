SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 879,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,335,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000.

KBE opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

